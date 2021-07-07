Cajun Navy alleged assault: Community members rally in support of victim

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An act of solidarity was displayed this week for a local Cajun Navy volunteer still recovering from an alleged attack in the Lake Area.

Community members banned together Monday afternoon at the site where the assault took place to show support for the victim.

Organizer Marisa McKimm and other local groups, such as Oasis - A Safe Haven for Women and SWLA Abolitionists, felt it was important to provide a clear message to the community about the individuals who are said to have committed the alleged crime and let the victim know she has the full support from the community.

”I just found it baffling that someone from our community would hurt someone that was helping our community,” said supporter Carmen Gordon-Williams.

“Two white men attacked a white woman simply because she was serving black folks,” McKimm said. “We were just trying to speak up about what happened, and that just turned into a lot of things, and then people coming with different stories, and that’s just as traumatizing, and it turns into something else.”

McKimm, who is a former volunteer with the Cajun Navy, said they wanted to bring attention back to the victim in hopes that the suspects are found.

Lake Charles police have confirmed that this is an ongoing investigation and that they are attempting to catch the men responsible.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer

McKimm and other community members feel the alleged assault was an attack on the community in addition to the victim.

“Why we’re here is to rally support and let people know that we’re still here together. They didn’t divide us. They didn’t separate us. They will not conquer. More importantly, we’re here for Ms. Becky. When things start happening in a high-profile case, the victim gets lost, so we just wanted to bring support around her today and let her know we’re here to make sure this doesn’t get brushed under the rug,” McKimm said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.