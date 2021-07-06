50/50 Thursdays
Woman killed by train in Sulphur

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train in Sulphur, according to Sulphur Police.

Authorities say the woman was found laying on the tracks at the Crocker Street crossing where she appears to have been struck by a westbound train.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld until their next of kin has been notified.

We will have more information on this story as it develops throughout the day.

