SWLA Arrest Report - July 5, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 5, 2021.

Jacob Stephen Bertrand, 28, Brenham, TX: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Mary Ann Thomas, 54, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated battery.

Brendan Jamison Reed, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michelle Elaine Richard, 58, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); assault.

Shelly D. Stark, 43, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kevin Thomas Price, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Allen Davon Sam, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; second-degree battery.

Jose Uriel Gonzales-Martinez, 27, Lake Charles: Home invasion; aggravated assault; burglary; aggravated property damage; resisting an officer.

Charlee J. Melancon, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment.

Daniel Leon Johns, 19, Sulphur: Attempted theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; property damage under $1,000.

Chadwick Dale Freeman, 45, Lake Charles: Assault; supplying a product for falsifying a screening test; trespassing.

Bradley Keith Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; flight from an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Jason Glen Dehart, 40, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000.

