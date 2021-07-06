Sulphur couple celebrates business’ one-year anniversary

50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur couple celebrates the one-year anniversary of their business
By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur couple is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their business. Restaurant owners Robert and Cynthia Callaway opened the doors to Sulphur’s Firehouse Subs last year.

“It all started with a princess bed. We’re trying to spoil our younger daughter,” said owner, Robert Callaway.

While stationed in Fort Polk, Robert and Cynthia were looking for the next step in their lives.

“Everything lined up,” Callaway said. “The Lake Charles and Sulphur area was looking for a Firehouse Subs, and that’s how the deal came together. It’s been a little bit of process to get going, and then the pandemic played a factor in that, as well.”

The Callaways are retired Air Force veterans who both served more than two decades. They said Firehouse Subs was an easy decision.

“It’s a great restaurant to own, and it has a public foundation, which was a huge draw for us,” Callaway said.

The pandemic only delayed the restaurant’s opening, which was three months before Hurricane Laura.

“We were finally able to open, but the biggest thing was that first hurricane,” Callaway said. “This area has been through a lot, but you just keep on going.”

One year later, they’re celebrating their success.

“There were days where we thought we couldn’t do this anymore,” said owner, Cynthia Callaway. “We worked those, and I feel pretty good about it now.”

