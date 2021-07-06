State police recover items possibly related to crash that claimed life of Anacoco woman

50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana State Police say they have recovered items that may help identify a vehicle involved in a fatal accident on June 14 that claimed the life of 20-year-old Kiley Credeur, of Anacoco.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Rapides Parish, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say they have recovered items that may help identify a vehicle involved in a fatal accident on June 14 that claimed the life of 20-year-old Kiley Credeur, of Anacoco.

Credeur was ejected from here 2007 Jeep Wrangler in a single-vehicle accident on La. 112 in Rapides Parish, according to Master Trooper Casey Wallace, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop E. Credeur was then struck in the roadway by an unknown vehicle.

Wallace said troopers have recovered an iron C channel and a blue/red ratchet strap that may be connected to the crash.

Wallace asked anyone with information about the suspect vehicle to contact Louisiana State Police Troop E at 318-487-5911.

