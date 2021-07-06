50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff's Office to hold news conference Wednesday on Joe Constance case


The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to give an update on the Joe Constance case.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to give an update on the Joe Constance case.

Constance is a wanted fugitive in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Mary Duhon, who was 43 when she was killed on Rustic View Drive south of Lake Charles in June 2011.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso is expected to discuss the case at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7. KPLC plans to livestream the news conference.

Constance is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary. Authorities say he fled the scene in his pickup truck and has not been seen since.

The case was aired on America’s Most Wanted in late 2011 and in 2015, Constance was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Joe Constance was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list in 2015. Constance is wanted for first...
Joe Constance was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list in 2015. Constance is wanted for first degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary in the June 2011 shooting death of his estranged wife Mary Duhon.(FBI)

