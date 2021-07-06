Sheriff: 12-year-old killed armed man who threatened mother

CLINTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old fatally shot an armed man who broke into his family’s home in Louisiana and threatened his mother. The home invasion happened June 30 near Clinton.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis says Brad LeBlanc was armed with a pistol when he encountered the unidentified woman outside her house that morning. LeBlanc forced the woman into her home. Her son, who authorities haven’t named, feared for his mother’s life and shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Advocate reports that the sheriff’s office says it doesn’t have evidence at this time that would incriminate the boy.