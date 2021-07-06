50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sheriff: 12-year-old killed armed man who threatened mother

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old fatally shot an armed man who broke into his family’s home in Louisiana and threatened his mother. The home invasion happened June 30 near Clinton.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis says Brad LeBlanc was armed with a pistol when he encountered the unidentified woman outside her house that morning. LeBlanc forced the woman into her home. Her son, who authorities haven’t named, feared for his mother’s life and shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Advocate reports that the sheriff’s office says it doesn’t have evidence at this time that would incriminate the boy.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Latest News

Evening Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain in the forecast
(Source: City of Sulphur)
Sulphur residents asked to avoid Liberator and Starlin due to gas line repair
While Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t post to TikTok often, one of his videos encouraging the...
La. governor turns to TikTok to promote vaccines
While Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t post to TikTok often, one of his videos encouraging the...
La. governor turns to TikTok to promote vaccines
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video