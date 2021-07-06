50/50 Thursdays
School supplies to be provided for Pre-K through 8th grade students in Calcasieu

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the majority of school supplies will be provided in the upcoming school year for Pre-K through 8th grade students.

Per the Calcasieu Parish School Board:

Basic school supplies for all students in Pre-K through 8th grade will be provided this coming year. These supplies are being purchased by both CPSB and outside partners. Depending on each school and grade level, additional supplies may be requested from families, but we are excited to provide the majority of our supplies for students this year!

