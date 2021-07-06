50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Fire Department extinguishes residential fire on Kayouche St.

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A large fire at a home on Kayouche St. has been put out this morning, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Authorities say they received the call regarding the fire around 5:30 a.m. this morning, July 6, 2021.

No one appears to have been in the home and no injuries have been reported. The home itself appears to be a total loss.

