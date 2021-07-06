50/50 Thursdays
La. Legislative Black Caucus to hold news conference on Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Legislative Black Caucus will hold a news conference about Louisiana State Police (LSP) in the Rotunda of the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, July 6.

Members of the caucus say they will address “ongoing controversies” and “the next steps to restore public trust” within the state’s law enforcement agency.

The news conference comes one month after two troopers were fired amid LSP’s internal investigation into the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019.

RELATED: LSP releases all body cam videos on Ronald Greene case

Body camera footage of the incident was released in May.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. It will be live-streamed inside this story.

