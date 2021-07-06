50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care

“It’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody,” said Edwards
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, 93, decided to place himself in hospice care on Monday, July 5, at his Gonzales home after going to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance on Sunday, according to a statement released by him and his wife.

“But since I have been in and out of hospitals in recent years with pneumonia and other respiratory problems, causing a lot of people a lot of trouble, I have decided to retain the services of qualified hospice doctors and nurses at my home,” Edwards said. “While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody. I’ve made no bones that I have considered myself on borrowed time for 20 years and we each know that all this fun has to end at some point. But it won’t be anytime soon for me. In fact, I am planning my 95th birthday party for next summer and hope you’ll come.”

“His blood oxygen and blood pressure were both low and we made the decision to go the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” added his wife, Trina Edwards. “His strength has been failing in recent weeks but Edwin has always rallied back in the past and we’re praying for that again.”

According to doctors, Edwards underwent a battery of tests at St. Elizabeth, including X-rays and a CAT scan of both lungs but the test revealed nothing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Sulphur couple celebrates the one-year anniversary of their business
Sulphur couple celebrates business’ one-year anniversary
Sulphur couple celebrates the one-year anniversary of their business
Sulphur couple celebrates anniversary of their business
Police said a crowd was there at the time of the shooting, but no one reports seeing anything.
Ten-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on 4th of July
Police said the man did not threaten suicide or harm to himself or others - he just refused to...
Man climbs billboard on Prien Lake, shutting down road for hours