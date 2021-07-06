FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Several spots of congestion on I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is shut down in Egan due to a vehicle accident, according to information from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In Lafayette, I-10 westbound is closed at Duson due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Drivers are being re-routed to U.S. 90 via La. 95 South.

There is also congestion on the other side of Lake Charles, near the Texas border, where emergency roadwork is being done on I-10 westbound.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.