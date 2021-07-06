FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms off and on today, more rain expected for rest of the week

Temperatures near 90 once again this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting out our Tuesday we are already dealing with a few showers and storms along the coastline slowly moving to the north over time as a weak boundary remains draped across the region. More storms are expected as we head into the afternoon as we add daytime heating so make sure to grab the rain jacket or umbrella before heading out the door.

More storms can be expected as we head throughout the afternoon and evening (KPLC)

For many it’s the first day back after a long weekend and we are starting off where we left off on our Monday evening and that is with a few showers and storms around to start our day. Thankfully the storms this morning are isolated in nature and have primarily been confined to the coastline this morning, but they are slowly moving to the north with time and will increase in coverage over time. Temperatures are starting out in the middle to upper 70′s with the oppressive humidity once again making it feel very sticky as you step out the door. Some sunshine will help to warm us quickly heading into the afternoon as highs reach the upper 80′s to near 90 with heat indices back into the upper 90′s for many of us. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are planning on being outdoors for an extended period of time as well as keep an eye to the sky as lightning will be a threat with any of the showers and storms that form. The best way to track these showers and storms is through the free KPLC First Alert Weather App.

Rain chances remain elevated through the middle of the week (KPLC)

Our unsettled weather pattern doesn’t look to end on Tuesday as we will continue to deal with daily and afternoon storm chances right on through the end of the work week, but as our boundary slowly begins to weaken an upper level disturbance will swing in during through on Wednesday and that will help to provide more widespread showers and storms. Scattered storms will be possible through Saturday before a more typical summertime set up returns heading into the second half of the weekend. Highs stay steady each afternoon in the upper 80′s to near 90 with slow warming into the weekend where many of us will reach the lower 90′s with more sunshine returning to the forecast.

Our unsettled pattern continues as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

Looking ahead to next week not much change will occur as highs remain steady in the lower 90′s as high pressure sits well to the east and continues to provide southerly flow and pumping in the Gulf moisture. Rain chances remain on the isolated side through much of next week as of now so that’s some positive news as it doesn’t look to be extremely wet at this time. As for the tropics we are still watching Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves near the Florida Keys this morning and is continuing to move closer to Florida bringing heavy rain and winds through Wednesday and then will move up the eastern seaboard. This will have no impact on our weather and looking over the next 5 days we see no additional development, which of course is great news. We will just have to deal with our daily storm chances so make sure to keep the rain gear close by. Have a great Tuesday!

Anywhere from 1-3 inches can be expected over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

