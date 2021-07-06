First Alert Forecast: More scattered showers likely this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected we saw a good scattering of showers and storms across SWLA Tuesday, but these started early and ended early as well. We may still see some isolated showers before sunset, but not as widespread as earlier in the day. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We may see a slight uptick in rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday if more moisture arrives as some computer models show. I am placing the rain chance at 60% for both days as rain will likely be a bit more widespread. Even if that does not occur we will at least still have our normal summer rain chance of 40%.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Slightly drier air may arrive by the end of the week and into the weekend. This could reduce the chance ever so slightly to 30%. Unfortunately that means it will be warmer with lows in the low 90s and heat indices well over 100 degrees! That weather pattern looks to remain in place well into next week as well.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

In the tropics we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa just off the west coast of Florida. Elsa will make landfall early Wednesday in the Big Bend region of Florida and could become a hurricane before landfall. Elsa poses no threat to SWLA, and there are no signs of further development occurring anywhere near our area at least through the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.