50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: More scattered showers likely this week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected we saw a good scattering of showers and storms across SWLA Tuesday, but these started early and ended early as well. We may still see some isolated showers before sunset, but not as widespread as earlier in the day. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

We may see a slight uptick in rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday if more moisture arrives as some computer models show. I am placing the rain chance at 60% for both days as rain will likely be a bit more widespread. Even if that does not occur we will at least still have our normal summer rain chance of 40%.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Slightly drier air may arrive by the end of the week and into the weekend. This could reduce the chance ever so slightly to 30%. Unfortunately that means it will be warmer with lows in the low 90s and heat indices well over 100 degrees! That weather pattern looks to remain in place well into next week as well.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

In the tropics we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa just off the west coast of Florida. Elsa will make landfall early Wednesday in the Big Bend region of Florida and could become a hurricane before landfall. Elsa poses no threat to SWLA, and there are no signs of further development occurring anywhere near our area at least through the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Wade's Tuesday afternoon forecast: Higher rain chances for a few days
Scattered showers and storms likely over the next 3 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms off and on today, more rain expected for rest of the week
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 6, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - July 6, 2021