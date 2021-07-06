Firework sales following fourth of July

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth of July.

Besides New Year, it’s one of the busiest times of the year for fireworks stores.

“We had another great season and especially for this town, you know, as hard as they’ve been hit and everything that’s happened,” said Macy Whitney, Operator for Hale fireworks.

And while COVID-19 didn’t put too much strain on fireworks sales in 2020.

“Truthfully, like last year, we had a good season, too, and I think it was because everybody, you finally got to do something outside after all that time being shut down,” she said. “It was the first big holiday besides Memorial day and stuff, so people were really excited.”

Whitney explains 2021 has had its hurdles, starting with a national fireworks shortage.

“A lot of that has to do with shipping,” she said. “Besides the manufacturing, it’s been hard, you know, to get stuff shipped in from different places, and so luckily, you know, I did have a good season for that because we weren’t able to get everything that we’re used to getting and what everyone’s used to getting from us.”

The other obstacle? The May flooding, which Whitney says cost her between 60 and 70 thousand dollars worth in products.

“I lost more products with the flood than I did the hurricane, so that put a hurt on me too — like, really bad,” she said.

But besides all the setbacks -- she says it was still a great season, thanks to the community’s support.

“For this town, you know, to come in and support me and do that and spend their hard-earned money, and a lot of these people, they don’t even have their homes, they don’t have anything hard, and it’s just very humbling,” she said. “We’re very appreciative of everybody.”

She said her most popular items are always the bottle rockets and the roman candles.

