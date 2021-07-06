DOTD announces winch replacement for Black Bayou Bridge

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says beginning Wednesday, July 7, construction will begin on a project that will replace the winch system on the Black Bayou Bridge on LA 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway.

The project, which costs $695,260, will remove the hydraulic winch system and replace it with an electric winch system, according to DOTD.

The new electric winches will improve the service of the moveable bridge and help prevent unscheduled downtime, according to DOTD.

DOTD says the project includes a full closure to vehicle traffic on the bridge for two weeks, and this closure will be announced as the information becomes available.

Intermittent alternating lane closures will occur as needed, and flaggers will maintain traffic, according to DOTD.

DOTD says they anticipate the project to be completed in fall 2021, weather permitting.

