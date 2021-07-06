50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder woman dies following single-vehicle crash on Hwy 26

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 outside of DeRidder, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash on Hwy 26 near Hwy 171 around 6 p.m. on July 5, 2021.

Upon investigation, they found that a Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by Denise D. Alloway, 64, of DeRidder, had run off the left side of the road and into the embankment of a ditch. The truck then struck a tree and rolled over onto its side.

Alloway was not restrained and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Lake Charles Fire Department extinguishes residential fire on Kayouche St.
