Cleco offering LED bulbs and energy audits to elderly customers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To help elderly customers conserve energy this summer and manage their home energy usage year-round, Cleco Power says they are partnering with local Councils on Aging and other agencies to give away LED bulbs and offer customers registration for an On-Site Residential Weatherization Audit.

To qualify, customers need to bring a copy of their Cleco bill and meet senior citizen guidelines established by the COA, according to Cleco.

“The program is part of our conservation efforts to help elderly customers save energy,” Jennifer Cahill, director of corporate communications, said. “Some of our elderly customers are on fixed incomes, so this program can help make their homes more energy-efficient year-round and especially during the summer months when usage tends to be higher.”

Cleco says while picking up bulbs, customers can register for a Residential Weatherization Audit, which is a component of Cleco Power’s energy efficiency program, Power Wise™. The audit is an assessment by professional contractors to make a home more energy-efficient, according to Cleco. After the LED bulbs are distributed, contractors will begin contacting customers to schedule an audit which takes approximately five to six hours, according to Cleco.

“Our team will let customers know what services they qualify for during the on-site audit,” Jaci Sewell, manager of energy efficiency, said. “Services could include air and duct sealing and installation of energy-saving products, such as blown-in attic insulation, energy-efficient faucet aerators and showerheads.”

Customers who own or rent their home can register for an audit; however, renters must obtain permission from their landlord, according to Cleco. More information on the On-Site Residential Weatherization Audit can be found HERE.

