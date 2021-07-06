Boil advisory issued for parts of Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for parts of Moss Bluff due to a water main break.

Affected customers are:

Joe Miller Rd.

Wilson Rd.

Duplechin Ln.

East Laura Dr.

West Laura Dr.

Mark Ln.

East Armand

West Armand

Pinon Dr.

Torrey Ln.

Corsican Ln.

South Armand

Ravenway Dr.

West Eagles Nest

East Eagles Nest

South Robinwood Dr.

East Robinwood Dr.

As well as North Perkins at Joe Miller Rd. and all intersecting streets for North to Clark Ct.

