Boil advisory issued for parts of Moss Bluff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for parts of Moss Bluff due to a water main break.
Affected customers are:
- Joe Miller Rd.
- Wilson Rd.
- Duplechin Ln.
- East Laura Dr.
- West Laura Dr.
- Mark Ln.
- East Armand
- West Armand
- Pinon Dr.
- Torrey Ln.
- Corsican Ln.
- South Armand
- Ravenway Dr.
- West Eagles Nest
- East Eagles Nest
- South Robinwood Dr.
- East Robinwood Dr.
As well as North Perkins at Joe Miller Rd. and all intersecting streets for North to Clark Ct.
