Boil advisory issued for parts of Moss Bluff

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for parts of Moss Bluff due to a water main break.

Affected customers are:

  • Joe Miller Rd.
  • Wilson Rd.
  • Duplechin Ln.
  • East Laura Dr.
  • West Laura Dr.
  • Mark Ln.
  • East Armand
  • West Armand
  • Pinon Dr.
  • Torrey Ln.
  • Corsican Ln.
  • South Armand
  • Ravenway Dr.
  • West Eagles Nest
  • East Eagles Nest
  • South Robinwood Dr.
  • East Robinwood Dr.

As well as North Perkins at Joe Miller Rd. and all intersecting streets for North to Clark Ct.

