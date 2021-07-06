50/50 Thursdays
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 escaped inmates

APSO is looking for two female prisoners who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office...
APSO is looking for two female prisoners who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Cottonport DC-3, the women’s jail facility, on July 4.(APSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (APSO) - Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two female prisoners who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Cottonport DC-3, the women’s jail facility, on July 4.

Tiffany Juneau, 39, is currently in jail for Second Degree Kidnapping and Criminal Abandonment. She was last seen leaving the facility in burgundy/maroon-colored shorts, a gray t-shirt, and black and white tennis shoes. Juneau is approximately 5-foot-6 with black hair. Authorities believe she may be headed to the Marksville area.

The second escapee, Reagan Huff, 26, is in jail for probation/parole violation. She was last seen leaving the facility in black pants, a gray t-shirt, and red and black tennis shoes. Huff is approximately 5-foot-6 with reddish hair. Authorities believe she may be headed to Rapides Parish.

Investigations are ongoing. Once the investigation concludes, APSO says more security enhancements and changes to security procedures will likely be implemented to prevent such incidents. More participants and/or persons that assisted their escape may be identified with charges for all involved forthcoming.

APSO Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks anyone who might know any information about the escapees’ whereabouts to contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communications Center or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

