Authorities searching for suspect in Oretta church burglary

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oretta, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in a burglary and theft at a church in the Oretta community near Singer, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies responded to the burglary on June 20, 2021.

During their investigation, they found that a number of items that the church used for worship were stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information pertaining to the theft to contact them at 337-463-3281 or place an anonymous tip at 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372.

A tip can also be submitted via text at 888777 or online at beauregardparishsheriff.org.

