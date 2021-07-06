7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live matchups for 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Were just a couple of months away from the start of the 2021 football season, which means it’s time for the 7-in-Seven countdown of the top Touchdown Live matchups to watch during football season.

7. Jennings at Lake Charles College Prep - Oct. 22

We begin our countdown with a renewed rivalry between Lake Charles College Prep and Jennings. the two did not get to meet in 2020 due to a covid outbreak in the Jennings program. so the two last met in 2019 when the Blazers came back from a double-digit third-quarter deficit to defeat Jennings 45 to 35

Jennings and LCCP both went undefeated in 2020 and made decent playoff runs with Jennings falling to Madison Prep in the quarter-finals and saw LCCP fall in the semis by one point to Union Parish

It will be a matchup of senior 4-star running backs as LCCP’s TreVonte Citizen will battle it out with Jennings’ Trevor Etienne.

