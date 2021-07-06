50/50 Thursdays
13 people shot, one dead in a violent 48 hours across New Orleans

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Investigators had a busy holiday weekend. More than a dozen people were shot across New Orleans adding to an already high violent crime rate.

One of those shootings happened at South Broad and Washington. Police say the man who was shot was pulling on door handles when it happened. Witness told FOX 8, the man was trying to rob someone when the would-be victim, pulled out a gun and shot him. Surveillance video shows people running when the shots were fired. The man who was shot then ran across Broad Street to a convenience store. He walked inside and went behind the counter asking for help. They called 911 and the gas station owner says his place was shut down for 3 hours, as they dealt with the situation. We do not know the condition of the man who was shot. Again, this was just one of 10 shooting incidents in a 48 hour span over the weekend. While there’s an outcry from the community to stop the violence, LSU Health Criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf says the fix will not come overnight.

“We’ve got to get an all systems approach, so you’ve got to look at corrections, re-entry and the D.A.’s office. You just can’t simply focus on the police.

None of these plans will work in weeks or days. It will take months and years, so the question is, what will 2022 look like,” says Peter Scharf, LSU Health Criminologist.

“People are scared. They’re scared. You can’t even go into a store because you don’t know what’s going to happen. You’ve got to be aware at all times,” says a unidentified New Orleans resident.

If you know anything that could help police solve the cases that unfolded over the weekend, you’re asked to call crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

