50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA (WAFB) - A 12-year-old boy who feared for his life and mother’s shot and killed an armed burglar during a home invasion in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 30.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw Brad LeBlanc, 32, armed with a pistol and made contact with the primary female resident in the 5800 block of Winchester Lane outside her home in the early Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Armed suspect killed during alleged home invasion near Clinton, sheriff says

LeBlanc forced her inside of the home. Once inside the home, a struggle began between Leblanc and the female resident. It was at this time the 12-year-old son of the female victim, who feared for his and his mother’s safety, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and first responders were notified and responded immediately to the scene. Upon arrival CPR was administered to Leblanc who was later transported to Lane Regional Medical Center.

LeBlanc was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner.

“I don’t know what you tell a kid like that. That is such a horrific incident that I tried to put myself in that position this week thinking when my kids were 12-years-old, if they were to have to do that what would I have told them,” said Sheriff Jeff Travis.

People who live in the neighborhood were so nervous that they didn’t feel comfortable talking on camera.

Sheriff Travis says he has kept in close contact with the mom. She told him her son is doing OK, and that she has already taken the steps to get him the help he needs.

“The support of the family and the community in the fact that the mother is understanding that he’s going to need some treatment and need to talk to people and helping him understand that he’s a very normal person that was put in an abnormal situation,” said Travis.

This investigation is still on going. Any further details will be reported at the time it is deemed appropriate.

Sheriff Travis says the case will head to the District Attorney’s office once they wrap up their investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Louisiana State Police say they have recovered items that may help identify a vehicle involved...
State police recover items possibly related to crash that claimed life of Anacoco woman
School supplies to be provided for some CPSB students.
School supplies to be provided for Pre-K through 8th grade students in Calcasieu
The new electric winches will improve the service of the moveable bridge and help prevent...
DOTD announces winch replacement for Black Bayou Bridge
To qualify, customers need to bring a copy of their Cleco bill and meet senior citizen...
Cleco offering LED bulbs and energy audits to elderly customers
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 6, 2021