‘United We Give’ brings record number of donors

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced Monday that this year’s “United We Give” blood drive brought over 1,800 donors - breaking their all-time record.

That total was also up 26% compared to last year’s campaign, according to Waitr.

Waitr said the three-day event ended July 3 and was conducted in multiple cities across the region, including Lake Charles.

The record-breaking total was 1,867 – an increase of almost 400 donors from last year of 1,476, according to Waitr.

Waitr said this year’s donations were desperately needed as LifeShare’s inventory of blood was depleted even more this summer than usual, due largely to the pandemic plus the typical summer drop in blood donations. And according to Waitr, local hospitals depend on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, prompting the urgency of the drive.

“The support for this event was greater than we could have possibly anticipated,” Executive Director of Blood Operations for LifeShare Benjamin Prijatel said. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors, who helped make this event a success. But most of all, we would like to thank our volunteer blood donors, whose united efforts have helped ensure our community has the blood supply it needs.”

Waitr says in addition to receiving a code for a free delivery from Waitr, each donor during the course of the three-day event received a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ T-shirt and a free box combo from Raising Cane’s, the presenting sponsor.

Donors can redeem the free delivery code until August 31, according to Waitr.

