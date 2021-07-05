SWLA Arrest Report - July 4, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 4, 2021.

Jordan Bertel Randle, 23, Sealy, TX: Out of state detainer.

Laszlo Agustin Nanasi, 35, Tomball, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Joshua Dale Curry, 35, Lake Charles: Broken headlamps on motor vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired plates; 3 charges.

Velvet Joi White, 36, Spring, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer.

Hugo Sanchez-Mendez, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gerald Lee Duplechain Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Marcus Wayne Henderson, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Israel Joseph Taylor, 41, DeRidder: Domestic abuse.

Dorian Kieth Prudhoume, 20, Jennings: Domestic abuse; trespassing; resiting an officer.

Brian Kieth Pete, 61, Los Angeles, CA: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule I drug; stalking; cyberstalking.

Laura Ann Vincent, 53, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Bernard Ray Chambers, 56, Lake Charles: Assault.

Jacob Stephen Bertrand, 27, Brenham, TX: Unauthorized entry of a place of buisness.

