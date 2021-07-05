50/50 Thursdays
LDH to answer immunization questions at Sulphur Regional Library

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Community health workers from the Louisiana Department of Public Health will provide information and answer questions on immunizations for children and young adults at the Sulphur Regional Library on three days throughout the month of July, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

The library says the programs will take place at the Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress St., on the following days:

  • Thursdays, July 8, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 22, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 29, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The library says no registration is required.

For more information, the library says to contact the Sulphur Regional Library at (337) 721-7138.

