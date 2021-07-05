FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive this afternoon, higher rain chances arrive Tuesday

With just a few storms possible this afternoon, it will be nice to take a swim (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a nice evening for our Fourth of July events we are now set with the chance of scattered showers and storms returning as we head into the new work week. For those who have today off it will be another nice one to start out with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures already in the middle 70′s for many of us.

Some heavy downpours with lightning possible this afternoon (KPLC)

If you are heading out the door early this morning maybe traveling back from seeing relatives or just heading off to work the warm and humid starts continue with temperatures pretty close to average in the middle 70′s, and dew points back into the lower and middle 70′s. A few showers have tried to develop mainly north of I-10 and over the Gulf, but not too much avail as they are short lived and rain themselves out. Through the rest of the morning a few stray showers or storms can’t be ruled out, but the majority of us look to stay dry. As we add the daytime heating and temperatures climb into the upper 80′s to near 90 for our highs our chances of seeing showers and storms will also begin to increase with a stalled boundary lifting to our north. This will be the focal point for our showers and storms through the middle of the week before a few changes arrive heading into the weekend.

More unsettled weather likely through mid-week (KPLC)

Our rain chances remain in the scattered category for Monday, but moving into Tuesday and the middle part of the week more widespread rain will be likely as the front lifts to the north and we see several disturbances move along the boundary helping to increase our daily rain chances. Some sunshine will be mixed in throughout the day as well, but the increase in cloud and rain coverage will help to hold highs slightly below average in the middle to upper 80′s through Friday. Outdoor plans and activities will have to be watched closely as lightening will be a common threat with the storms as they move through, but if we are flexible with the schedule we should be just fine in getting plans in without it being a washout.

Rain chances continue to increase and we could see another 1-2 inches (KPLC)

Looking ahead to next weekend rain chances will remain in the forecast, but thankfully as of now they look to stay on the scattered to isolated category as we remain in between systems. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast as we head into next week as the timing could change, but we look to keep things steady with highs in the upper 80′s and a few storms each afternoon. A quick look at the tropics as Tropical Storm Elsa continue to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Cuba this morning as it continues to move to the northwest. Weakening is expected over the next day as it interacts with land before reemerging back over the southeastern Gulf on Tuesday and skirting along the Florida peninsula before turning to the north east by mid-week. This will pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana and the rest of the tropics look to stay quiet for the next 5 days. Enjoy the day off if you are able to and have a great start to your week!

Elsa threatens the east coast later this week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

