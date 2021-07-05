50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Back to a more typical summer weather pattern

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A weak cold front moved into our area over the weekend and was partially responsible for fewer showers occurring Sunday. That front has washed out and is no longer playing a role in our weather. But we are left with abundant moisture here at the ground level which makes it feel very muggy. Temperatures tonight will be warm with lows ranging from the low 80s at the coast to the low 70s inland.

First Alert Forecast
For Tuesday I am placing the rain chance at 40% across SWLA, with a better chance likely south of US Highway 190. Away from any rain that may develop it will be another hot day with highs near 90 and heat indices near 100! We may see a slight uptick in rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday if more moisture arrives as some computer models show. Even if that does not occur we will at least still have our normal summer rain chance of 40%.

Slightly drier air may arrive by the end of the week and into the weekend. This could reduce the chance ever so slightly to 30%. Unfortunately that means it will be warmer with lows in the low 90s and heat indices well over 100 degrees! That weather pattern looks to remain in place well into next week as well.

In the tropics we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa near Cuba, it will reach the Gulf of Mexico later tonight. Then it will turn north and parallel the west coast of Florida with landfall somewhere from Naples to Apalachicola. Elsa will have no impact on our weather here in SWLA! And there are no signs of further development occurring anywhere near our area at least through the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

