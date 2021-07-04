SWLA Arrest Report - July 3, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 3, 2021.

Kevin Jamal Dugas, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery: pregnant victim; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Shona Lea Foster, 50, Vinton: Theft of a firearm; direct contempt of court.

Tabitha Marie Verdine, 38, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Malcom Jamal Martin, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Delson Paul Fontenot, 51, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Christopherjames Devonte Thomas, 22, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner: strangulation; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; resisting an officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; battery of a police officer.

Dustin Robert Flores, 31, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner first offense; aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jordan Bertel Randle, 23, Sealy, TX: Out of state detainer.

Laszlo Agustin Nanasi, 35, Tomball, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Joshua Dale Curry, 35, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; registration, commercial vehicles, expired plate; direct contempt of court (3 charges).

