FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances back on the increase throughout the week ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our 4th of July bringing an abundance of nice weather to Southwest Louisiana, only a few isolated late-afternoon downpours have developed, and these could linger into early evening, although still expected to end in time for those fireworks shows closer to 9:00 p.m. and will not affect everyone across Southwest Louisiana tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 80s as it will remain on the muggy side. Make sure to pack some mosquito repellant if you plan to spend time outdoors tonight. Lows overnight drop into the middle 70s.

Heading into our Monday, with many having the day off from work, you will not be in for much of a different forecast than today with only a few isolated afternoon storms developing as high temperatures again warm up to around 90 degrees. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Make sure to use plenty of sunshine if you’ll be outdoors and stay hydrated!

The rain chances will increase beginning Tuesday through Thursday as a deeper push of tropical air returns, sending more numerous scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon, to Southwest Louisiana. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with lows at night in the middle to upper 70s over the next 10 days.

Tropical Storm Elsa (KPLC)

With Tropical Storm Elsa now bearing down on Cuba tonight, further weakening is expected due to interaction with land. The storm should reemerge back out over the southeastern Gulf near Key West late Monday night and skirt the western Florida peninsula Tuesday before moving along portions of the eastern seaboard as a weaker depression Wednesday and Thursday. Elsa poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana and the rest of the tropics stay quiet over the week ahead.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

