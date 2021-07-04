Beach-goers celebrate holiday weekend in Cameron Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Vehicles, campers, and ATVs line Rutherford Beach as Fourth of July festivities blast off in Cameron Parish.

“We came camping to watch the fireworks,” beach-goer, Brianna Landry said.

“It’s actually my first time here - we just swam a little bit, boogie-boarded, and inhaled some saltwater,” Brianna Tantao said.

“We are taking [the kids] all around to visit and explore - we like for them to experience new and different things so we are excited,” Ashley Madrid said.

Many are celebrating with barbecue, the beach, and bonding with family - not losing sight of why they are celebrating. Some beach-goers say if the pandemic has taught them anything, it’s to enjoy themselves.

“Being with family and remembering what the 4th is really about - America’s freedom and why we have the things that we have,” Madrid said.

“Everybody seems to just make light of the Fourth of July and do something fun; but it’s really just to honor our freedom and everybody who has served for it,” Tantao said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to actually get to go out and do something for the 4th of July this year.”

