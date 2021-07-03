SWLA Arrest Report - July 2, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 2, 2021.
Brian Jacob Rogers, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.
James Lee Parker, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Ashley Marlene Conrad, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; out of state detainer.
Gregory Lynn Botley, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Eric Leblanc, 43, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic (2 charges).
Rebecca Lynn Douglas, 33, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Wesley Ames Henry, 27, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; criminal trespass.
Andre Jordan Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Second degree murder, attempted second degree murder (3 charges); probation violation.
Brigitte Derouen Shows, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Amber Leigh Claunch, 30, Monroe: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Victoria Gayle Hebert, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery (2 charges); resisting an officer.
Nina Rochee Magee, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery (3 charges).
Joseph David Frederick, 42, Vinton: Second degree battery; domestic abuse battery: pregnant victim.
Joshua Lee Faul, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
Victor Lee Palumbo, 42, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Christy Lee Robinette, 39, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.
Elexis Nichole Brown, 26, Abbeville: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Kerman Joseph Victor, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; operating while intoxicated, first offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended; vehicle turning left at intersection.
Tanner Cade Romero, 43, DeQuincy: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Hildrege Jerome Chretien, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; obstruction of justice.
