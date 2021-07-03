SWLA Arrest Report - July 2, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 2, 2021.

Brian Jacob Rogers, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

James Lee Parker, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Ashley Marlene Conrad, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; out of state detainer.

Gregory Lynn Botley, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Eric Leblanc, 43, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic (2 charges).

Rebecca Lynn Douglas, 33, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Wesley Ames Henry, 27, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; criminal trespass.

Andre Jordan Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Second degree murder, attempted second degree murder (3 charges); probation violation.

Brigitte Derouen Shows, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Amber Leigh Claunch, 30, Monroe: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Victoria Gayle Hebert, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery (2 charges); resisting an officer.

Nina Rochee Magee, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery (3 charges).

Joseph David Frederick, 42, Vinton: Second degree battery; domestic abuse battery: pregnant victim.

Joshua Lee Faul, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Victor Lee Palumbo, 42, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Christy Lee Robinette, 39, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Elexis Nichole Brown, 26, Abbeville: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Kerman Joseph Victor, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; operating while intoxicated, first offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended; vehicle turning left at intersection.

Tanner Cade Romero, 43, DeQuincy: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Hildrege Jerome Chretien, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; obstruction of justice.

