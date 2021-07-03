Motorcycle safety during 4th of July holiday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Fourth of July holiday can be one of the deadliest times on Louisiana roads.

Following multiple crash-related deaths in the Lake Area, law enforcement agents say driver safety should be top of mind. The anniversary of America’s independence as a nation is cause for a celebration, but July 4 celebrations pose many safety risks.

Fourth of July is known as the height of summer and also peak driving time for motorcyclists. This holiday, state and local law enforcement are stressing to drivers the importance of road safety following a number of fatal motorcycle accidents.

”The riders and operators were wearing helmets but you have the rest of your body exposed and that’s what causes those fatal injuries,” said Trooper Derek Senegal.

In Southwest Louisiana, just within the last week, two separate motorcycle crashes resulted in two fatalities.

”We’ve had a number of fatal crashes within the past few weeks and of course we have more vehicles on the roadway during the holiday,” Senegal said.

He said going into the busy holiday weekend, it’s important for every driver to be mindful of increased traffic.

”We want to find those drivers that are speeding, those drivers that are driving impaired--without their seatbelts. We just want to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.”

Motorcycle safety has been a major concern being that fatalities involving drivers and motorcyclist has increased 131 percent since 1998.

2020 Lake Charles Accident Report

TOTAL CRASHES MOTORCYCLE-RELATED CRASHES FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASHES 3,183 33 4

2021 Lake Charles Accident Report (January to July 1)

TOTAL CRASHES MOTORCYCLE-RELATED CRASHES FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASHES 2,041 18 3

This year, AAA estimates that more than 47.7 million Americans will travel between July 1-5, which would make this the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record.

The National Safety Council estimates that 400-580 people may die on U.S. roads this weekend, a result of increased traffic, and that holiday celebrations often involve alcohol consumption.

”I don’t think that there’s any particular day tied to it but being that it is Fourth of July...it makes it that much more significant of when things happen like that,” Senegal said.

It’s no secret, that more people feel comfortable getting back out and traveling more as opposed to last Fourth of July.

”Just for that reason, LSP has extra troopers on the roadway and Interstate 10 looking for those drivers...like I said aggressive drivers..those that are speeding.”

This time of year is ripe for riding motorcycles. If you are a driver, you should expect to see more riders than usual. If you are a motorcycle rider, it is important for you to take the following tips to heart next weekend.

Don’t ride and drink– There are likely to be additional patrols out to catch drunk drivers. Keep in mind that the police will be looking for impaired motorcycle riders too. Besides the criminal implications, riders should be mindful that alcohol affects one’s judgment and balance; two things that are essential for safely riding a motorcycle. So don’t drink and ride.

Obey the speed laws – The quick acceleration and high speeds are what drive some people to ride motorcycles. However, the faster you go, the likelihood increases that you will be in an accident. After all, you may be a skilled rider, but some skills may not help in avoiding an accident with a bad driver.

Know your limits – The Fourth of July holiday may not be the best time to try out your new motorcycle for the first time; especially when you haven’t gotten used to how the bike accelerates or handles.

Stay out of blind spots – It may be cliché that drivers have to “start seeing motorcycles,” but riders have to be vigilant about staying out of drivers’ blind spots so that a sudden lane change does not become fatal.

Watch for construction zones - If you’re traveling at this time of year it’s likely you’ll pass through a few construction zones. In these areas, motorcycles can be forced to ride uncomfortably close to much larger vehicles and trucks. Potholes and debris are also much more common in construction zones, and space to maneuver around road hazards can be limited, so leave extra space between your bike and other vehicles when possible. Remember, fines for speeding and accidents are doubled within construction zones.

