Moss Bluff residents unsatisfied with postal service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some Moss Bluff residents say the postal service is not delivering good service. Their complaints consist of broken items, delayed service and not receiving any mail for days, even weeks.

Empty mailboxes, late medication and missed payments - Moss Bluff residents believe they have a serious postal problem.

“Mail runs maybe a couple of times a week at best, and sometimes we will go a week or longer before we will get any mail,” Moss Bluff resident Greg Horton said.

“Mail service over the last three years has been the worst. I would say the last three months has declined rapidly,” Moss Bluff resident Suzanne Knox said.

“Sometimes we’ll see the truck pass by, and we’ll go out there and there is no mail. One day, two days, something like that - then the next day, and it’ll be full,” Moss Bluff resident CJ Hernandez said.

Residents said their mail service isn’t timely, which causes them to make late payments on their bills.

“We also get bills sometimes that are due two days before their due date,” Knox said.

“My wife just had two bills come in yesterday that we have been expected since mid-month,” Horton said. “When they show up two weeks late, it makes them hard to pay on time.”

They said they’ve exhausted every resource, hoping for a solution.

“We’ve talked to the postmaster, as well as sent letters to Clay Higgins,” Knox said.

“I know we have complained numerous times, especially on our street, to the post office and nothing gets done,” Horton said.

In a statement from the United States Postal Service, they said:

“The Postal Service plays an important role in the community, and we are committed to providing the best service possible. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Moss Bluff, Lake Charles and Westlake area. Local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address the concerns.”

A local postal worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, understands the frustration, but she wants residents to remember, not all postal workers are at fault.

“The people that are actually doing their job and take pride in their work, we just don’t get recognized,” the postal worker said. “We just fit in with that group, that doesn’t do their job correctly. It’s hurtful and frustrating.”

