Jack Walker named Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game USA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Senior Barbe pitcher Jack Walker continues to rack up on post-season awards, with the latest coming from Perfect Game USA. Walker was recently named the 2021 RawlingsSports National High School Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game USA.

The Mississippi State signee went 13-0 this season pitching 84 innings and posting 121 strikeouts, while also tossing two no-hitters en route to the Buccaneers capturing their 11th Class 5A state championship.

The @HailStateBB signee racks up another post season award after a stellar senior season at @BarbeBaseball71 . Congratulations! #SWLApreps https://t.co/nOTyvH8kTW — Brandon Williams (@bwillmedia) July 3, 2021

Some other awards that Walker has gained since the beginning of the off-season are Gatorade’s Louisiana Player of the Year, Louisiana’s Mr. Baseball, and he was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s most outstanding player for baseball.

Barbe’s reliance on Walker’s performance on the mound led to the Bucs being named the MaxPreps 2021 National champions. In addition, the Bucs ended the season ranked as the No. 1 team among the high school landscape.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.