FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms for Sunday which should end in time for fireworks by evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While storms today where a bit delayed in starting, by afternoon, numerous downpours with heavy rain and some lightning began developing along and south of I-10 and as of late-afternoon are beginning to slowly migrate northward into Beauregard and Allen parishes, riding out outflow boundaries that will continue to help these storms perpetuate into the early evening hours.

The heaviest downpours dropped some localized totals of 2 to 4 inches but most areas received less than that today. Once storms diminish this evening, conditions should remain quiet later tonight and into the overnight hours. A weak front moving through the area will usher in some drier air into the mid-levels of the atmosphere which is still looking to help limit the number of storms we see on Sunday.

It still looks as though there will be a few hit and miss afternoon thunderstorms for the 4th of July, but those should be coming to an end by the time fireworks fire off later in the evening hours. Rain chances for Sunday remain at 30-40% with a repeat of similar weather for Monday.

By Tuesday and through the middle part of next week, the front will wash out and send a surge of that all-to-common deeper tropical moisture back up across the state. That should help ignite more numerous scattered downpours, especially during the afternoon hours each day. High in the upper 80s to near 90 each day.

The tropics remain quiet close to home with still no impacts expected from Elsa, now back to tropical storm status after undergoing some weakening today as the center passes just southwest of Haiti before moving toward the mountains of Cuba Sunday afternoon. This should help to further disrupt strengthening as the storm is still expected to remain tropical storm strength as it approaches the Florida Keys Monday and rides along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula Tuesday before quickly exiting via the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday. The rest of the tropics remain quiet.

