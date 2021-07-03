50/50 Thursdays
7 big solar farms proposed in rural Louisiana by 2024

(Credit: KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Solar power companies are looking to build at least seven big projects in rural Louisiana, including three in the same unincorporated community.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that state records reveal that the previously undisclosed projects seeking economic incentives include three in Vacherie.

The three biggest would be 200-megawatt solar farms proposed in Thibodaux, Bogalusa and Singer.

The Vacherie projects would produce 120, 90 and 80 megawatts, with a 50-megawatt facility proposed for Franklinton.

Developers say the project in Franklinton and the two smaller ones in Vacherie would be completed in 2023, with the four largest finished in 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

