Two dead in Ragley from carbon monoxide poisoning

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Two people are dead in Ragley from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The individuals died at a home on John’s Circle overnight on July 1, 2021. The identity of the victims is currently being withheld as authorities work to notify their next of kin.

The investigation into the matter is continuing and foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.