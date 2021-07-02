50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 1, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 1, 2021.

Ted Christopher Shilling, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Alexis Mercedes Moak, 21, DeQuincy: Contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jackie Lee Coleman III, 35, Beaumont, TX: False imprisonment; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse; child endangerment; domestic abuse; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal substance in the presence of a minor; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; aggravated second-degree battery; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; possession of an unregistered weapon; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempted second-degree murder; cruelty to juveniles; out of state detainer.

Ronnie Kent Banks Sr., 67, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Romallice Barrow Ruth, 65, New Orleans: Parole violation.

Keyona Mone Blue, 22, Sulphur: Battery.

Elizabeth Alexis Brown, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Kevin Lee Fraser, 58, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; attempted burglary; contempt of court.

Tyrone Victor Sawyer, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Breanna Paige Vidrine, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

