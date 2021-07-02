50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Gavin Soileau

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese Rodeo competitor Gavin Soileau brought home first prize in Steer Wrestling at the National College Finals Rodeo in late June. He says winning at the NCFR has been a goal of his since before he got into college.

“Man it was just kind of overwhelming at first you know its something that you just wanted to do since you started and then to actually do it you just sitting there looking at everybody they’re giving you all of your awards and stuff and you’re just trying to take it all in. I mean it was awesome,” said Soileau. “It was everything I thought it would be if I accomplished that goal and I’m glad I got to do it.”

Soileau says he wasn’t the best when he first started out but got better the more he grew into himself and enjoys the adrenaline rush the sport brings.

“Wasn’t that good at first you know I was tall I was kind of uncoordinated when I first started, but then as I grew into myself I got better I started liking it more and more,’ Soileau said. “The adrenaline rush it’s just fun to go out there jump off your horse and catch a steer. Slide him out and throw him down so I guess it might be the adrenaline rush or whatnot I just enjoy doing it.”

As Soileau heads into his senior season he thinks the Men’s team will win the Southern Region again and wants to keep experiencing his own individual success.

“We should have a pretty strong team so I’m hoping that we can all come together and do good and win the Men’s team in the southern region, and I’m also a rookie in the PRCA this year,” Soileau added. “So, I’m out rodeoing right now I’m hoping to win rookie of the year would be my main goal and then hopefully make the NFR if all that works out, and then next year just keep building off that and building until I make the finals and go from there.”

