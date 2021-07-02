SOWELA hosts free culinary arts informational session

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting a free culinary arts information session at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The informational session will be at the Sycamore Student Center on the main campus and will provide prospective students with the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, learn about the program, explore financial aid and scholarship opportunities, apply, and more.

To register for the informational session, you can visit www.sowela.edu/culinary-arts.

For questions, please contact Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Jerry Sonnier at jerry.sonnier@sowela.edu.

