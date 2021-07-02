Search continues for missing Jefferson Davis teen

Jefferson Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - The search continued Thursday for a missing Jefferson Davis Parish teenager.

Police say 19-year-old Morris Williams was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, when he walked away from his home on LA 383 and headed south.

“As he done left before, you know, but he always came back. You know, he would take a breather and go down the street - but he would always come back,” Morris’s mother Lisa Williams said. “Anybody out there that can help me get my son back home, please help me.”

His mother pleading with the community as search and rescue missions continue.

“We got a report yesterday morning, early, about 6 [o’clock] that a 19-year-old boy was missing... that has Asperger’s,” Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said.

Dredging two miles through the terrain in near triple-digit temperatures, the search expands by foot, vehicle and aircraft.

“Once it gets dark, we have access to drones with the fleer that will pick up heat sensors. We’ve also used the Calcasieu Sheriff Office’s airplane that’s equipped with a camera system that can help us.” Ivey said.

Some volunteers even drove hundreds of miles with bloodhounds to facilitate the search.

“We just go wherever people need us. Ruby has two finds in the past year. I have full confidence in her,” one volunteer said.

Authorities are also searching areas behind the teen’s home where family says he would often frequent.

“Just depressed, you know. He’s depressed, he just lost his father. And he’s depressed and you know, he have a lot of things going on in his mind right now,” Lisa said.

His mother says she is optimistic about his return.

“I have faith in God that he’ll come back. And whoever maybe have him or, you know, got him at their house to, you know, just please, please send him home because he need me,” Lisa said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.