Lane closures on US 90 at I-210 interchange Tuesday

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana DOTD advises motorists that multiple lanes will be closed for construction on US 90 at the I-210 interchange from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6.

Movements at the intersection of the I-210 exit ramp and US 90 will be restricted, and traffic will be maintained and redirected by flaggers as needed. Redirected traffic will be guided by supplemental construction signage, says the DOTD.

This closure will allow crews to patch damaged areas of the roadway and related work. All work is weather dependent.

The DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

