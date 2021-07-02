Governor and local delegation discuss potential veto override session

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calls are growing for a veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol. This all surrounds Governor John Bel Edward’s rejection of several high-profile bills during the recent legislative session.

Since the current Louisiana Constitution was adopted in 1974, there has been no veto session, but Republican Senator Mark Abraham for the Southwestern district feels the session is likely to happen. The Louisiana Legislature has only overturned two vetoes in modern history.

”Are 50% or greater of the senate or house going to choose to go into a session? They are. that’s going to happen,” Abraham said.

The debate surrounding the high stakes session centers around several pieces of legislation, but two bills, in particular, are sparking heated debates on both sides of the aisle.

Constitutional Carry Bill - Provides relative to the concealed carrying of firearms.

Senate Bill 118

Cleared the Senate 27-9 and the House 73-29

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on Veto of Senate Bill 118:

“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman and hunter. But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me.

Transgender Proposal - Provides for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act relative to a school’s ability to offer opportunities to each student to participate in team sporting events on an equal basis. The bill sought to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary, and postsecondary schools.

Senate Bill 156

won House approval 78-17 and 29-6 in the Senate

Gov. Edwards statement on Veto of Senate Bill 156:

“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana. Even the author of the bill acknowledged throughout the legislative session that there wasn’t a single case where this was an issue.”

During a recent visit to the Lake Area marking the groundbreakings of Port Wonder and BioLab, the governor further defended his decision regarding both bills in addition to his opposition of an override session.

”If there’s going to be an override session, it would be a tremendous mistake to override what creates that right balance in my view and in the view of about 70% of Louisiana,” Edwards said.

Sen. Mark Abraham said although he’s usually not in favor of an override session, it is likely to happen, due to the interest surrounding the transgender ban bill.

“Normally, I would say I’m not going to waste the taxpayer’s money because an override session is a high hurdle but I have to give the public and my constituents their due because their interest in this bill is so strong that it’s forcing us to do what our constituents want us to do.”

Abraham said constituents in Southwest Louisiana are speaking loud and clear in response to the legislation.

”The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act is probably the most controversial bill I’ve had in my six years as a legislator,” Abraham said. “More people interested in that bill, more people have responded. I believe yesterday, I got 500 emails - yesterday - on that bill.”

If a veto override session is held, it would be the first in Louisiana’s constitutional history. Abraham said he’s optimistic about its success.

”I personally believe that bill could be overwritten. The votes are going to be very close. The gun bill, I would say, doesn’t have as good a chance as being overwritten as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Bill. Any bill that gets into an override session, in order for it to pass, requires 2/3 of the vote - that’s going to be the issue,” Abraham said.

During a normal legislative session, only 50% of the vote is required for a bill to seek approval.

The governor has already stated that he will be vetoing the bills; however, before things move forward, he has to send a formal and official veto message to the senate.

Ballots in favor or against the session would be due by July 15. By law, the session would begin on July 20 and last no more than five days.

