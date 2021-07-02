FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive starting this afternoon, unsettled for our Fourth of July weekend

Showers and storms arrive throughout the afternoon bringing heavy downpours (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have finally made it to the end of the work week and after a stormy start we had a few nice days with more sunshine and lower rain chances allowing us to dry out just a little. Unfortunately, that changes moving into today and just in time for the Fourth of July weekend as rain chances quickly increase with daily thunderstorms.

There will be breaks, but we will have to dodge the raindrops heading into the weekend (KPLC)

Some good news as you step out the door is the radar is remaining quiet at this time with the showers and storms well to the north moving into northern Louisiana this morning. Temperatures are starting out into the middle to upper 70′s once more, which has been the common theme for most of the week and that’s been okay as out normal low temperatures for this time of year are in the middle 70′s. The part that makes it bad is the humidity that continue to remain in place with dew points in the lower to middle 70′s giving us the oppressive feel as you step outdoors. Just because we aren’t seeing any showers or storms doesn’t mean you can leave the rain gear at home as our rain chances climb into the afternoon and evening. Highs today with the help of some sunshine during the morning hours reach the upper 80′s to near 90 with heat indices back into the upper 90′s to near 100. Outdoor plans this evening may be in jeopardy as more widespread rain chances settle in.

A few storms may be around as fireworks fly Sunday (KPLC)

Many of us have plans for the Fourth of July I’m sure and for the weekend as a whole it will be on the stormy side as widespread to scattered storms will be possible each day with the highest rain chances for our Saturday as our slow moving front begins to stall over the region. Best rain chances for Saturday will be in the morning as the front pushes through with scattered storms remaining in the forecast for our afternoon especially along and south of I-10. Highs will be cooler thanks to the rain and cloud cover as we only reach the middle 80′s with just a few glimpse of sunshine. For the Fourth of July itself there is some better news in the fact the storms look to be more scattered instead of widespread, but any outdoor plans you have make sure to have an alternative to move them indoors because we will be dealing with rain throughout the day.

The pattern doesn't change much as showers and storms stay in the forecast for next week (KPLC)

Unsettled weather continues to be the story heading into next week as well with scattered storms sticking around through late week as several disturbances move in from the west and combine with plenty of moisture to spark showers and storms. Temperatures will stay steady through the afternoons in the upper 80′s to near 90. A look at the tropics this morning as we are still watching Tropical Storm Elsa that is moving into the Caribbean through the weekend. Not much has changed with the storms track as it’s forecast to make a northeasterly turn heading into late weekend and early next week. Right now there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana and no need to panic as we still have time to watch the storm. The 7Stormteam will keep a close eye on the forecast through the weekend and let you know if anything changes, but for now lets get ready to enjoy our Holiday weekend. Keep the rain gear handy and Happy Fourth of July!

Over the next 7 days we could see 1-3 inches of rainfall (KPLC)

The forecast remains fairly unchanged with Tropical Storm Elsa (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

