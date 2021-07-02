First Alert Forecast: Rain may impact your weekend plans...

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you have outdoor plans this weekend please follow the weather closely and be prepared to deal with rain. As always you can find the latest radar using our First Alert Weather App, simply search for “KPLC Weather” in your app store. And remember that if you can hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning and you need to go indoors immediately.

A weak cold front is moving south and this is why we saw more clouds Friday along with a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. These showers and storms will continue at least until just after sunset, and it is possible that rain forms anytime overnight too. Temperatures were slightly cooler Friday thanks to the increase in clouds, but it will still be muggy overnight into Saturday with lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will feature the cold front closer to Southwest Louisiana and this is why I am placing the rain chance at 60%. Scattered showers and storms will be possible anytime from before sunrise through the evening hours. I do expect some breaks in between showers and possibly even significant periods of time without much rain. It is during these breaks when outdoor activities will be possible, but there is no way to predict the timing. So be flexible with your outdoor plans and you might not have to stay stuck indoors.

Sunday’s forecast is a bit more uncertain and will ultimately depend on whether or not the above mentioned front moves through or stalls over our area. I am leaning toward a combination of both, but did reduce the rain chance to 40% for Sunday. Slightly drier air may move into portions of SWLA that the front moves through, but a difference of a few miles could mean rain for some and none for others. I’m still optimistic fireworks will be ok, but outdoor plans during the day will contend with rain. Speaking of that, I know there are a lot of outdoor events this weekend; make an indoor alternative and plan to monitor the forecast through this week for any updates.

The front will wash out by Monday, but abundant moisture will still be in place. For this reason I am increasing the rain chance back to 60% through Wednesday as any dry air that arrived Sunday will be taken over by the moisture.

We are monitoring Hurricane Elsa that is now in the Carribean Sea, it is still moving quickly to the west-northwest. It will move near Hispaniola and Cuba over the weekend into Monday. These islands could seriously impact the structure of Elsa, and may even shred the storm entirely. Even if it survives interaction with the islands it will be weakened significantly.

Beyond that it looks like the front over SWLA will force Elsa or whatever is left of it to turn northward near Florida by early next week. As long as all that goes as planned we have nothing to worry about here in SWLA, we will be monitoring it through the weekend. So plan to check the forecast at least once a day for any updates. But the odds of Elsa moving near SWLA are slim to none at this time.

