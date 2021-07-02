Calcasieu Parish reinforcing property standards for first time since last August

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is another sign of things returning to normal after the storms, but this one may cause some headaches for Calcasieu property owners. On Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Planning and Development resumed code enforcement.

The police jury made the decision to reinforce property standards after putting them on hold in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

“Now that it has almost been a year that we have had that temporary suspension hold there. We feel like it’s time to lift that,” Director of the Division of Planning and Development Wes Crain said.

Code enforcement officers will focus on overgrown grass, trash and debris violations, according to the police jury.

“We understand there may be [people] dealing with insurance companies on their structures and other things, but at least they can get their grass cut. They can pick up the junk and things that’s thrown across their property,” Crain said. “It just will help get people back to normal and get our parish looking better.”

Westlake resident Ted Hanks says he had his property tagged prior to the reinforcement date. Ted Hanks said the parish labeled vehicles on his property as junk.

“The hurricane hit, destroyed the buildings they [the vehicles] were in,” Carolyn Hanks said.

“So, we just put them out here, which is 520 foot from Miller Avenue,” Ted Hanks said.

Hanks said he will comply, but he thinks the parish is reinforcing the ordinance too soon.

“This ain’t the way I live. This is the way I live after the two hurricanes,” Ted Hanks said.

Crain said under extenuating circumstances vehicles and debris that are not hurricane-related could still be a violation of property ordinance.

“In terms of grass cutting and things like that, that’s really not covered under your insurance, we feel like you can get that done,” Crain said.

