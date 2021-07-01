50/50 Thursdays
Zak Morgan set to perform at Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s summer reading program

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has announced children’s musician and Grammy award nominee Zak Morgan will be making a second virtual appearance as part of its 2021 Summer Reading Program.

In this series, the library says Zak will present a science show that gets kids excited about science.

The library says Zak points out all of the ways he uses science in his profession, from sound waves, to electricity, to the anatomy of the ear, and students will see electrons in action with Zak’s hilarious plasma ball and Van de Graaff generator demonstrations.

Morgan will be performing on the library’s official Facebook page Monday, July 5, at 10 a.m., during which Zak will be available for a live chat with attendees, according to the library.

Following the Facebook premiere, Zak’s video will remain posted for two weeks and viewers can watch the performance as many times as they would like, the library said.

Morgan has released five critically acclaimed records and was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2003.

For more information on Zak Morgan, you can visit his website at www.zakmorgan.com.

The library says to visit their official Facebook page for more information on this and other programs going on this summer at the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

