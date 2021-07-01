SWLA Fourth of July events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - List of Fourth of July events in Southwest Louisiana this weekend.
RED WHITE BLUE & YOU, 9:15 p.m., July 4
· Lakefront.
· 7 p.m. - Food trucks begin selling.
· 9:15 p.m. - Fireworks begin.
· Choreographed music simulcast on KBYS McNeese Radio 88.3 FM.
· More HERE.
OAKDALE HONORS VETS, 5:30-8 p.m., Friday July 2
· Moward Civic Center,
· Gospel music.
· Fun jumps.
· Food.
· More HERE.
HOLLY BEACH THE FOURTH ON THE THIRD, July 3
· 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Vendor’s market.
· 10 a.m. - Golf Cart parade.
· 10:30 a.m. - Jeep parade.
· 2 p.m. - Scavenger hunt.
· 4 p.m. - Beach games.
· Nightfall - Fireworks show.
· More HERE.
JENNINGS STARS & STRIPES CELEBRATION, 4-8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 3.
· Founders Park on Main Street.
· 4-6 p.m. - Kegan Navarre.
· 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bernie Alan & the Bernie Alan Band.
· 9 p.m. - Fireworks show at the Jenning Airport.
· More HERE.
RUTHERFORD BEACH, Saturday, July 3
· Rockin’ Rutherford DJ all day.
· Food trucks.
· Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.
· More HERE.
WELSH HOMETOWN CELEBRATION, noon - 9 p.m., Saturday, July 3
· Downtown Welsh.
· BBQ Cookoff.
· Pie baking contest.
· 1-3 p.m. - The Good Dudes.
· 3:15-3:45 p.m. - Community Choir.
· 4:30-6:30 p.m. -LA 99 South.
· 7-9 p.m. - Valerie Paige & Main Entree.
DERIDDER FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION, 7-9 p.m., Sunday, July 4
· Downtown DeRidder.
· 5 p.m. - Food trucks begin selling in Downtown DeRidder.
· Music.
· Food.
· Fireworks show.
· More HERE.
JRTC & FORT POLK FREEDOM FEST: 5-10 p.m., Sunday, July 4.
· National Anthem and 1-5AV flyover.
· Musical guests Randall King and Trent Cowie.
· Fireworks.
· More HERE.
LAKE ARTHUR 4TH OF JULY GOLF CART AND BIKE PARADE, 5 p.m., Sunday, July 4
· More HERE.
