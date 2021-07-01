SWLA Fourth of July events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - List of Fourth of July events in Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

RED WHITE BLUE & YOU, 9:15 p.m., July 4

· Lakefront.

· 7 p.m. - Food trucks begin selling.

· 9:15 p.m. - Fireworks begin.

· Choreographed music simulcast on KBYS McNeese Radio 88.3 FM.

· More HERE.

OAKDALE HONORS VETS, 5:30-8 p.m., Friday July 2

· Moward Civic Center,

· Gospel music.

· Fun jumps.

· Food.

· More HERE.

HOLLY BEACH THE FOURTH ON THE THIRD, July 3

· 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Vendor’s market.

· 10 a.m. - Golf Cart parade.

· 10:30 a.m. - Jeep parade.

· 2 p.m. - Scavenger hunt.

· 4 p.m. - Beach games.

· Nightfall - Fireworks show.

· More HERE.

JENNINGS STARS & STRIPES CELEBRATION, 4-8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 3.

· Founders Park on Main Street.

· 4-6 p.m. - Kegan Navarre.

· 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bernie Alan & the Bernie Alan Band.

· 9 p.m. - Fireworks show at the Jenning Airport.

· More HERE.

RUTHERFORD BEACH, Saturday, July 3

· Rockin’ Rutherford DJ all day.

· Food trucks.

· Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.

· More HERE.

WELSH HOMETOWN CELEBRATION, noon - 9 p.m., Saturday, July 3

· Downtown Welsh.

· BBQ Cookoff.

· Pie baking contest.

· 1-3 p.m. - The Good Dudes.

· 3:15-3:45 p.m. - Community Choir.

· 4:30-6:30 p.m. -LA 99 South.

· 7-9 p.m. - Valerie Paige & Main Entree.

· More HERE and HERE.

DERIDDER FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION, 7-9 p.m., Sunday, July 4

· Downtown DeRidder.

· 5 p.m. - Food trucks begin selling in Downtown DeRidder.

· Music.

· Food.

· Fireworks show.

· More HERE.

JRTC & FORT POLK FREEDOM FEST: 5-10 p.m., Sunday, July 4.

· National Anthem and 1-5AV flyover.

· Musical guests Randall King and Trent Cowie.

· Fireworks.

· More HERE.

LAKE ARTHUR 4TH OF JULY GOLF CART AND BIKE PARADE, 5 p.m., Sunday, July 4

· More HERE.

